Home form could be vital for Town

Given his side’s recent form on the road, Arron Parkinson will be glad to get back to Communications Park tomorrow (Friday).

Daventry Town entertain S&L Corby looking to get back on track following another ChromaSport United Counties League setback on the road.

Our away form is becoming a bit of a concern at the moment as we have failed to win on our travels in the last four games Player-manager Arron Parkinson

The division one title chasers remain in second position following Saturday’s solitary goal defeat at Raunds Town and Parkinson will be hoping to pick up three vital points in Friday’s game.

The joint manager said: “Our away form is becoming a bit of a concern at the moment as we have failed to win on our travels in the last four games.

“We were disappointed to lose Saturday’s game but we were still pleased with our endeavour. We need to pick ourselves up and go again this Friday at home against S&L Corby.

“We welcome back skipper Ross Harris and Phil Cassidy for Friday’s game which will give us a lift and also add a little bit more ‘know-how’ to the side.

“Saturday’s game was a very evenly contested which we lost by a single goal straight from the restart. But keeper Anthony O’Connor and defender Damon Herbert both had good solid debuts.”

Looking back on Saturday’s narrow defeat, Parkinson added: “The game itself was closely contested. Raunds started the game a bit brighter and had a couple of opportunities which Anthony O’Connor reacted well to keep them at bay.

“As the game went on we got a foothold and started creating opportunities of our own with both Aaron King and Scott Cross forcing good saves from the Raunds keeper.

“We finished the first half in control but couldn’t get our noses in front.

“We conceded almost immediately from the restart with the lively [Dave] Townsend capitalising on a defensive slip to put Raunds ahead. We reacted well and again created opportunities which we failed to take.

“Raunds defended resolutely and forced us to go to direct in the last 25 minutes as we tried to snatch a point.”