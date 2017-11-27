Holbeach pile on the misery as Town’s poor run continues

These are testing times for Daventry Town.

Back-to-back cup exits have been followed by a heavy defeat in the United Counties League.

Town lost 3-0 at Holbeach United in Saturday’s division one clash and have now gone five games in all competitions without picking up a victory. Their last premier division success came against Wellingborough Town in October.

Ben Browne, Jack Beasley and Rico Alexander moved to the bench while Jack Ashton made his first start, Mansfield Town’s Steve Johnson came in at centre half and Jordan Orosz returned. Iustin Cerga came in for the injured Any O’Connor, Adam Confue missed out with a back injury and Tommy McGowan was suspended but Kieran Fitzgerald made a welcome return to the bench after missing the last nine games.

Town created a couple of chances, Orosz’s cross just evaded Jake Dumbleton but the visitors fell behind early on when a defence-splitting pass was finished by Joe Smith.

Phil Cassidy shot narrowly wide, Orosz was denied by the keeper and Creaney fired a free-kick over the bar and was also denied by the keeper.

United doubled their lead when a free-kick saw Cerga blocked off and Smith headed home.

After the restart, Adam Moussi ran past virtually the whole Holbeach team before being adjudged to have committed a foul as he attempted to get a shot on target. Fitzgerald had a great run down the left but the pull back to Dumbleton was taken off his toe just as he was about to cross.

Creaney appeared to be held inside the box late on and went down under the challenge. Home fans called for a second yellow but the referee waved play on.

Town enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half but the ball just was not running for them. Holbeach broke and a cross was volleyed home by Lewis Leckie.

Town still pushed to the end and Dumbleton found space in the box to curl a shot just wide.

This Saturday, Sileby Rangers visit Elderstubbs for a premier division fixture as Town attempt to get back to winning ways.