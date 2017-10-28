Hasselbaink says there is more to come from goal stars Grimes and Powell

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink there is still plenty more to come from Cobblers pair Matt Grimes and Daniel Powell.

The duo grabbed the headlines and the glory last weekend as they both scored spectacular goals to seal Town’s 2-1 win at Gillingham in Sky Bet League One.

Matt Grimes celebrates his brilliant free-kick at Gillingham

Indeed, Grimes’ brilliant free-kick was so impressive it won the Sky Sports News ‘goal of the day’ award on Twitter, as well as the League One goal of the weekend gong.

Hasselbaink was delighted to see Grimes produce his moment of magic, but ahead of this weekend’s Sixfields date with Blackpool, he knows that there is more in the Swansea City loan man’s locker.

He believes the England Under-21 international is still ‘too much in his shell’, and has urged him to ‘express himself’ more.

“If it was up to me, he (Grimes) would keep popping up with those moments,” said the Cobblers boss.

“It is important that individuals pop up with these brilliant moments for the team, and we all know what a good player Matt Grimes is.

“He has been a little bit too much in his shell, and he needs to express himself a little bit more, and he has that freedom off me.”

Hasselbaink is just as adamant that the Cobblers supporters have yet to see the best of Powell, a summer signing from league one rivals Milton Keynes Dons.

The 26-year-old has been a cause of frustration for many observers, as he has failed to produce the goods his undoubted talent says he should be producing.

But, as with Grimes, Hasselbaink knows the player has so far only produced a fraction of what he is capable of, saying he just needs to believe in himself.

“I can say the same about Daniel Powell, and his stats from all the matches he has played are absolutely magnificent,” said the Cobblers boss, who has consistently selected the player on the left side of the team’s attacking three.

“The amount of work that he does for the team is one of the best, but we want more, we want him to believe in himself more and express himself more as well.

“Physically he is one of the best, with the amount of work that he does, but we want him to show a little bit more quality, and little bit more end product, but that comes with belief.”