Hasselbaink ready to help young Cobblers strikers, but says only hard work will bring them success

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says he will be happy to pass on all the advice he can to the Cobblers’ posse of young strikers - but they are going to have to do all the hard work themselves.

Hasselbaink was named Town manager on Monday, and took training for the first time on Tuesday.

As a player, the 45-year-old was a world-class striker, rattling in 233 goals in the top leagues in Holland, England and Spain.

He twice won the Golden Boot after finishing the top scorer in the Premier League, once for Leeds and once for Chelsea, and netted nine times for the Netherlands in 23 international appearances.

So for the likes of Billy Waters, Chris Long, Leon Lobjoit and teenager Joe Iaciofano, it must be exciting to know attacking tips are going to be available from such a player, day in, day out.

And Hasselbaink, who says he loves getting out on the pitch and coaching every day, says he is going to help them as much as he can, but ultimately the players have to help themselves.

The players have the ability, they have the talent, but it is about how much do you want that talent to come out? Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Asked if he will be passing on advice to the youngsters in the Town squad, Hasselbaink said: “A chat with them will not be enough.

“It is not just about a chat, and we need to put in work and dedication.

“The players have the ability, they have the talent, but it is about how much do you want that talent to come out?

“If they are willing to work then it will come out, and that is what we are going to try to do.

“We will keep on working, keep on working, and keep on working, that is the only thing we can do.”

Hasselbaink takes charge of his first match as Cobblers boss on Saturday, with Doncaster Rovers the visitors to Sixfields.

The team are still searching for their first point of the Sky Bet League One campaign, and Hasselbaink is keen to get something on the board as quickly as possible.

As it stands, the Cobblers aren’t yet cut off at the bottom.

They are four points adrift of a batch of teams from 17th place down to 20th, and six points behind 13th-placed Doncaster, having played a game less.

It’s not ideal, but is a far from hopless position, and Hasselbaink said: “There is a long way to go in the season, and I am pleased with that, but we are where we are.

“We need to try to climb the league, and that has to be our first aim, forget about anything else.”

Hasselbaink is hoping this weekend is going to be the first of many for him in charge of the Cobblers.

He has signed a three-year deal at Sixfields, and he says it was important for him that club showed such faith in him.

“It is very important for me to know that,” said the former Netherlands international.

“But for me it was also important to be part of something for the long term.

“I am here to stay, to try and see this through, that this is going to be a successful time.”