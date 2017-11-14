Hasselbaink laments ‘unacceptable’ first-half performance as Cobblers exit FA Cup

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink had few complaints after his side paid the price for an ‘unacceptable’ first-half performance in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

Hakeeb Adelakun’s first-half goal was the difference between the sides as his brilliant 33rd minute strike saw Scunthorpe win their first round replay at Glanford Park and advance to the next round where they’ll face Doncaster Rovers.

Northampton, who made nine changes to their team from Saturday’s win at Oxford United, were well below-par for much of the game but did finish the match strongly and carved out several presentable chances to force extra-time, however their six-game unbeaten run came to a disappointing end.

“I had to make changes because certain players still can’t play three games in a week and I had to prioritise,” explained Hasselbaink afterwards.

“But I still think we had a strong enough team to compete tonight and in the first-half we didn’t compete and that is what frustrates me.

“It’s a brilliant competition that we wanted to be in for as long as possible and we gave ourselves a chance after coming off the Saturday game.

“We wanted to come here and build from that.

“They scored a brilliant goal, take nothing away from that, but we were way too passive and too distant.

“I didn’t like how the manner of how the first-half unfolded

“The second-half was a bit better but the first-half was not acceptable.”