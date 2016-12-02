Hackett backs his in-form Stourbridge boys to upset Cobblers

Stourbridge manager Gary Hackett believes his side are capable of causing another FA Cup upset this weekend when Northampton head to the West Midlands.

Unlike the Cobblers, Stourbridge go into Sunday’s second-round tie in good form and high on confidence having gone seven games unbeaten, including a thumping 5-0 victory over Workington last time out.

The Glassboys, who play in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division, have already upset the odds once this season when they beat Conference South outfit Whitehawk 3-0 in a first-round replay at the War Memorial ground.

And with nothing to lose this weekend, Hackett can’t wait for the Cobblers to come to town.

“This game is potential the biggest in the club’s history. It is going to be a magnificent occasion for everyone connected to the football club; players, management and fans alike,” Hackett told the Stourbridge News.

“Once again we have to create the biggest upset of the round, but I think it is something we have got the players capable of doing just that.

“We need to stay relaxed and really embrace the whole occasion and enjoy ourselves. These games don’t come along very often so it’s important we enjoy them.

“The players are capable of causing real problems for the opposition even though we will be massive underdogs.

“It will be important that we start quickly and really get the fans behind us again.

“It is about creating the atmosphere of the Whitehawk game in terms of performance, effort and heart. The fans were also fantastic and we want all of that again.”