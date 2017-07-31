‘Frustrating’ time for chairman Thomas as Cobblers continue chase for goalkeeper

Chairman Kelvin Thomas has admitted ‘it has been a bit frustrating’ the club has so far failed to bring in a goalkeeper to rival David Cornell in the Cobblers squad.

A busy summer of recruitment has seen 12 new signings come in through the Sixfields door, with boss Justin Edinburgh ensuring there is at least two players competing for every position in the team.

The one exception has been the goalkeeping situation, where current number one Cornell’s only rival is teenage rookie James Goff, who has yet to make a senior start.

Edinburgh has been chasing a shot-stopper throughout the summer, and said last week he has ‘three or four options’ for the position, but he has to date been unable to land his man.

Thomas admits it has been frustrating for all concerned, but that work is ongoing to bring the new goalkeeper in.

“We are still working on the goalkeeper, and it has been a bit frustrating that one,” said the chairman, who along with chief executive James Whiting and head of recruitment Andy Melville has done much of the work behind the scenes in securing the summer signings.

“We have got a couple of targets, but I think their clubs are waiting for other players to come in before they can go out.

“It has been a bit frustrating because we need someone to come in and compete with Dai, but I think he has shown himself well in the past two games.”

Edinburgh has already gone on record to say he is comfortable with Cornell starting the Sky Bet League One season between the sticks for Town, and Thomas echoed that statement.

“In the two friendlies (against Derby and Newport) he has done very well, and made a cracking save on Saturday that I think people were quite impressed with,” said the chairman.

“So we have to Dai credit, but he needs to be pushed and we need to make sure we bring an extra one one in, as all over the pitch we are in decent shape in terms of cover and options.”

Edinburgh has remained tight-lipped on who his targets are when it comes to goalkeepers, but the Cobblers have been linked to Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman in the north east press.

The Newcastle Chronicle is reporting the England Under-20 goalkeeper is wanted by ‘Peterborough United, Northampton Town, Bury and Kilmarnock’, and today they have added Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts to that list.

Woodman, the current number three goalkeeper at St James’ Park, is the son of former Cobblers shot-stopper Andy, who played in goal in the Wembley play-off finals on 1997 and 1998, saving a penalty in the latter, a 1-0 defeat to Grimsby Town.