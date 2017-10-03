Foley likely to make first appearance as Hasselbaink confirms changes for Posh trip

Midfielder Sam Foley is set to make his first Cobblers appearance in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy tie with rivals Peterborough United after manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink confirmed he will make several changes.

Signed from Port Vale in the summer, Foley is yet to play a competitive game for his new club after injuring his ankle in a pre-season friendly against Kettering Town.

The severity of that injury kept him sidelined for two months but, having featured in the matchday squads at Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United without making it to the pitch, he is back fit and ready for action.

Tuesday’s game could also present rare opportunities for the likes of Billy Waters, Yaser Kasim and David Cornell, but Sam Hoskins is a doubt for the trip to Peterborough after missing Saturday’s game at Rotherham with an ankle injury picked up in training.

Hasselbaink said: “He rolled his ankle in training and it’s swollen up so we didn’t want to risk him.

“Some other players will get a chance, like Sam Foley and a few others.”

As well as goals, consistency is something else Hasselbaink is still striving for after his side were unable to build on Tuesday’s good performance in the draw at Milton Keynes Dons when beaten by Rotherham at the weekend.

“I thought we were excellent at MK Dons and we need that consistency to be a good team,” added the Town manager.

“Until the end of the season there is a lot of hard work to be done and we knew that when we came in.

“It’s not going to be easy but we need to keep on working hard.”