Focus is on points not performance

For Arron Parkinson, it’s all about the quantity and not the quality at this stage of the season.

The Daventry Town joint-manager saw his side increase their lead at the top of the ChromaSport United Counties League ahead of Saturday’s derby at Woodford United.

The division one leaders are now five points clear of second-placed Bugbrooke St Michaels in and have two games in hand on them. The main threat could well come from fifth-placed Wellingborough Whitworth who, if they win their two games in hand will be just three points behind.

Town play Whitworth at Elderstubbs in late March but this Saturday they will make the short trip down the A361 for the derby at Byfield Road against a lowly Woodford side.

Parkinson said: “At this stage of this season it’s all about picking up wins regardless of the team performance. We just need to stick together as a group and keep ticking the games off.

“We will prepare as we do for every other game and we certainly don’t expect Woodford to make it easy for us.

“We will have a virtually fully fit squad to choose from on Saturday. Damon Herbert will miss the game with a thigh tear but other than that we go there in good spirits and good form.”

Looking back on Tuesday’s victory at Thrapston, Parkinson was pleased to get back to winning ways after dropping two points against Irchester Town at Communications Park three days earlier.

He added: “It was a good night’s work at Thrapston and stretched the gap at the top once again.

We came away from Thrapston with a valuable three points after Saturday’s draw with Irchester. We played well in patches against a young resilient Thrapston outfit who worked us very hard.