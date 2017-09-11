Fitzgerald hits winner as Town end Rovers’ 100 per cent run

Kieran Fitzgerald bagged a brace as Daventry Town edged out Eynesbury Rovers in the United Counties League.

Town ended in-form Rovers’ 100 per cent with a 3-2 victory as Fitzgerald grabbed the late winner despite his side playing with ten men for most of Saturday’s fiery premier division encounter.

Robbie Parsons just failed to make contact with a cross before the drama started to unfold in the eighth minute. Parsons was shown a straight red card for a challenge.

Holding on for 80 minutes against one of the form teams looked too much to ask but the match remained even for the next half hour. But Town’s defence lapsed only once when Dom Lawless got through and keeper Iustin Cerga did enough and the striker shot wide.

Town grew in confidence as the game went on and went in front in the 37th minute. Dan George came out of his box to deal with a long ball but his pass only found Fitzgerald who took one touch before firing home from 40 yards out with the keeper stranded.

Following an incident as the teams left the field at halftime, Eynesbury’s Richard King and Town’s joint manager Arron Parkinson were not allowed to attend he technical area after the restart. But Town started the half brightly and Adam Creaney curled a 25 yard free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Town’s euphoria did not least long as Jordan Brown finished from close range. Just two minutes later Eynesbury were level when Declan Rogers rifled the ball back into the net from 15 yards out.

Town weathered the storm and regained the lead in the 75th minute with another excellent Creaney run through the middle. His chip into the box found Fitzgerald who controlled the ball with one foot, turned and smashing it home with the other.

With the match moving into stoppage-time, Eynesbury captain Steve Gentle was given a straight red card after a challenge that left Jordon Richards requiring treatment for a head injury.