Fitzgerald completes a hat-trick as Town get back on right track

Kieran Fitzgerald completed a hat-trick as Daventry Town bounced back to winning ways.

With Ross Harris and Dan Childs missing injured, along with Peter Dearle and Jordon Richards, playing for the Notts County under-18s, it was a make-shift back four at Sileby. Joe Merrill started his first game while Ben Browne filled in at full back for the visitors.

Tom McGowan started his first match since being injured last August and Jordan Orosz was named amongst the substitutes, again for the first time since breaking his ankle last season. Up front, Jake Bettles made his full debut and Adam Creaney returned to the starting line-up.

Town’s pace in attack was evident right from the start and an early free-kick saw Dan Bendon head just wide. Town went ahead in the eighth minute when Bettles was upended in the penalty box and Robbie Parsons scored from the ensuing spot-kick.

Parsons doubled Town’s advantage in the 22nd minute when he fired home from the edge of the area. Two minutes later it was 3-0 when an inch-perfect pass from Adam Creaney split the Sileby defence and Bettles slotted the ball past Darren Watts via the post.

Town increased their lead in the 33rd minute, Creaney’s free kick wasn’t cleared by the Sileby defence and Fitzgerald turned sharply and fired home on the turn. Two minutes later Creaney saw Watts parry his shot but Fitzgerald reacted fastest to tap home.

Former Town striker Scott Sandy pulled a couple of goals back either side of the interval. But Town soon rediscovered their scoring boots and Sam Jackson’s cross was forced home by Cassidy for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Nathan Ansu pulled another back but the goal of the game came in the 87th minute when Creaney smashed home an unstoppable drive from 25 yards. There was still time for Fitzgerald to grab Town’s eighth goal and complete his hat-trick after Jackson’s shot was blocked by Watts and he smashed the rebound into the roof of the net.