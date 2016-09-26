FA Vase: Daventry cruise past Edgware to book their place in draw

Daventry Town cruised into the first round of the FA Vase after seeing off Edgware Town 4-1 on Saturday.

Even playing without a recognised striker for most of the game did mot hamper Daventry in Saturday’s second qualifying round tie at Communications Park.

Goals from Adam Creaney, Dean Lukeman, Elliot Lamb-Johnson and an own goal from keeper Sam Styles were enough for Daventry. Edgware’s consolation goal came from Nick Turner.

Daventry got off to the best possible start, taking the lead in the second minute lead when Lukeman’s cross hit the far post and bounced off Styles into the back of the net. The lead was doubled four minutes later when Lukeman was put through by Lamb-Johnson and he coolly finished.

Karl Bates was replaced just after the goal by player-manager Aaron Parkinson after pulling a hamstring. That left Daventry without a recognised centre forward and central defender Parkinson played the rest of the game as a makeshift striker.

But that did not hamper Daventry’s attacking intent, with Lamb-Johnson scoring the pick of the goals in the 20th minute with a well struck effort from 20 yards.

Edgware came into the game as the half wore on. Jack Smith went close with a volley from the edge of the area and Adam Ali beat two men to find himself one-on-one with Darren Watts, who saved with his legs. Daventry were fortunate to go in at halftime with a clean sheet intact after the unmarked George McCluskey headed over from eight yards.

But Edgware reduced the arrears just two minutes after the restart when Ali’s free-kick was headed in by Turner. Edgware kept up the pressure with Smith and McCluskey going close.

Daventry went close with Phil Cassidy volleying straight at Styles before they added a third goal in the 71st minute. Parkinson held the ball up on halfway before releasing Jordan Orosz, who raced past the defender, drew Styles before unselfishly squaring for Creaney to side-foot into the empty net.

Parkinson went close when his chip from the edge of the box clipped the bar while Orosz had the chance to make it five when he was put through one with only Styles to beat but the keeper saved.