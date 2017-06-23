Experience and versatility the key for Edinburgh as he secures Bowditch signing

Justin Edinburgh has highlighted Dean Bowditch’s ability, experience and versatility as the key reasons for bringing the attacker to the Cobblers

The Town boss has been tracking the former Milton Keynes Dons and Ipswich Town player for several weeks now, and is delighted he has finally got his man.

“We are really pleased to bring Dean to the club,” said Edinburgh.

“He is a versatile attacking player, he can play as a striker, as a midfielder or in the hole and he gives us options.

“We have spoken a lot about putting together a well balanced attacking unit with options and Dean fits in with that policy.”

Bowditch, who has made more than 425 senior appearances in his career, scoring 89 goals, left Milton Keynes at the end of last season when his contract expired.

A key man under Karl Robinson, Bowditch found himself sidelined under current manager at Stadium MK, Robbie Neilson, and will now find himself a new home at Sixfields after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old becomes the sixth Town signing of the close season, and falls into the experienced category as Edinburgh strives to get the right balance of age-range in his squad.

“The players we have signed this summer fit into two groups,” said the Cobblers boss.

“We have identified some young players with exciting potential (George Smith, Billy Waters) and we have also looked at some more experienced players who have a proven record and Dean, just like Leon Barnett, Daniel Powell and Sam Foley, has won promotion from this level.

“That is no coincidence, they all know what it takes.

“He is a good character who will fit in well in the dressing room and he is another good addition for us.”