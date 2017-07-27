Edinburgh reiterates there is still work to be done to complete Cobblers squad

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh has reiterated his desire to make ‘one or two more’ additions ahead of next weekend’s Sky Bet League One curtain-raiser against Shrewsbury Town.

So far 11 players have joined Northampton’s rejuvenated squad over a hectic summer of transfer activity, and 10 of them were in the squad for their latest pre-season friendly against Derby County on Tuesday evening, with only injured midfielder Sam Foley missing out in the 1-0 victory.

The Derby encounter saw first Cobblers starts for both of Edinburgh’s most recent additions, midfielder Matt Crooks and central defender Aaron Pierre, but the Town manager still has unfinished business.

Edinburgh has previously stated his intention to bring in a goalkeeper to rival David Cornell, as well as another attacking player, and that remains the case.

He said: “We know that we need one or two more to put us in a position that we’ve got competition all over the park.

“We’re working hard as everyone at the club has done.

“James Whiting, the chairman (Kelvin Thomas), Andy Melville and all the staff have worked tirelessly to assemble a squad that everyone is excited about.”

Meanwhile, Northampton round off their pre-season campaign this Saturday when Newport County are the visitors to Sixfields (ko 3pm).

Edinburgh has fond memories of his time at The Exiles where he spent four years as manager between 2011 and 2015, the highlight of his time there coming in 2013 when he led the club to promotion out of the Conference.

Now he’s looking forward to pitting his wits against them this weekend as he puts the final pieces in place before the real stuff starts.

He added: “I had nearly four seasons there and I made some really good friends and had some fantastic times.

“I’m really looking forward to going against them and it’s our last chance to implement some more systems and ways of playing into our game, and then we go to Shrewsbury.”