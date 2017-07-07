Edinburgh looking forward to match day ‘buzz’ as Cobblers begin pre-season campaign at Sileby

Justin Edinburgh is looking forward to experiencing the match-day ‘buzz’ of football again when the Cobblers kick off their pre-season campaign with a trip to Sileby Rangers on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Cobblers boss is already delighted with the ‘dynamic’ of his new group, saying things are ‘more professional’ than last season and that there is ‘a different vibe’ around the club.

Every fit member of the Town squad is in line to play some part in the Fernie Fields clash against the UCL Premier Division outfit, who are under the guidance of a new manager in Andy Hall.

“Saturday gives us a chance to get back in that football mode, and I think everybody is craving it,” said Edinburgh.

“It seems so long since that last game, and for us we are going to an excellent facility.

“It is one we have used for some of our reserve games last season, so we are fully aware of the quality of the pitch, and we are looking forward to it and getting back down to business.”

Sam Hoskins and John-Joe O’Toole, who are both recovering from operations, are the only players unlikely to feature as Edinburgh shows off his new-look squad for the first time.

Summer signings Daniel Powell, George Smith, Sam Foley, Leon Barnett, Billy Waters, Dean Bowditch and this week’s additions Yaser Kasim and Ashton Taylor are all set to make their first appearances for the club, and the Town manager is delighted with how things are progressing.

“This Saturday is a good chance for the fans to come and see the new signings, and there is that buzz of seeing new players and the group back together,” he said.

“For me, I have come back and I just feel a different dynamic within the group.

“The atmosphere and the togetherness is different, there is a totally different vibe around the place.

“That’s not only out on the training ground, it’s also when they are in the canteen or together elsewhere.

“I just find they are more professional and standards are higher.

“I am really excited about seeing the new guys integrating with the previous ones, and I look forward to next week and going away to Spain, because that gives us a fantastic week to really get to know one another, and really put some serious hard work in.”

The Cobblers are also set to give a few youth teamers some game time at Sileby this weekend, especially as central defenders Barnett and Taylor will not be asked to play the full 90 minutes.

“We will look at the situation, and it will give one or two an opportunity,” said Edinburgh.

“That will give me a good insight into seeing where these boys are at.

“It is very exciting for the youth team, and it gives us the chance to look at one or two.”