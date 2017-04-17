Edinburgh expects ‘huge response’ from Cobblers ahead of Shrewsbury clash

Justin Edinburgh has challenged his side to bounce straight back from Friday’s defeat to Millwall by beating Shrewsbury at Sixfields on Monday and finally banishing all thoughts of relegation.

The Cobblers remain on course for survival but they have relied on the fortunes of the teams around them in recent weeks, during which time they’ve faced a string of difficult opponents.

But Monday is the first of three matches against sides below them and each one presents them with a chance to wrap up survival once and for all.

They currently sit on 51 points and six points above 21st-placed Port Vale, who have significantly inferior goal difference.

“We’ve got two home games left and another away one and what we’ve got to do is make sure that we have a huge response and a far greater determination in the game on Monday,” said Edinburgh.

“We’ve had a tough run of games against some big sides and teams challenging for promotion.

“We came up short against Millwall but we’ll get back to the teams in and around us and we’ve got to get points, it’s quite simple.

“I know and expect a response on Monday.

“The fans have supported is in numbers and vocally since I’ve been here and we certainly need put on a performance and delivery a result because after Saturday that’s what they deserve.”

Reflecting further on Good Friday’s defeat, Edinburgh added: “I think you always learn a lot about a group in defeat, there’s no doubt about that.

“You don’t tend to analyse too much when you win games because you just want to continue the momentum but I certainly learnt a bit on Saturday and not all good.”