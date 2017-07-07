Edinburgh connection crucial to Poole making Cobblers loan switch

Regan Poole can’t wait to work with Justin Edinburgh again after signing a season-long loan deal to join the Cobblers from Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 19-year-old put pen to paper on the deal on Friday afternoon, and he made it clear the reason he is swapping Old Trafford for Sixfields is down to the Town boss.

Regaan Poole

The pair worked together when Edimburgh was manager at Newport County, and he gave 16-year-old Poole his senior debut in a Sky Bet League Two clash at Shrewsbury Town on September 20, 2014.

It was the start of a whirlwind few months for the Cardiff-born defender that saw him play 16 first team games for Newport - and then get sold to Manchester United in a deal worth a reported £400,000!

He has been at Old Trafford for two years, playing once for the first team as a late substitute in a Europa League tie in 2016, and also playing regularly with the Under-23s.

The next stage of his development is getting regular first team football, and he has chosen to do that with the Cobblers, mainly because of the manager.

“Justin Edinburgh had a huge part to play in it,” said Poole, who is a Wales Under-21 international.

“Him and my agent were in contact anyway, but when I was at Newport I knew we would reunite again because we got on so well, and to be honest he got me where I am today.

“He has played a big part in my career so far, and I am back here so hopefully he can do it again.”

So how did that debut as a 16-year-old come about?

“I was at Cardiff for a little while, and then I signed for Newport and was an apprentice there, but I got promoted to the first team and it all went from there,” said Poole.

“It all happened so fast, and I seemed to get 16 games in the first team and then I was moving on, so I didn’t enough time with Justin to be honest, so that’s why I’m back here.

“The fact that I was 16 and was playing week in, week out was a huge shock to me, I certainly wasn’t expecting it.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it at the time because you just play and go with it, but looking back on it now that is what has made me come here, because he had faith in me, and hopefully he will have this season as well.

“I am delighted to be at Northampton and I can’t wait to get started.”