Edinburgh believes Powell is a genuine wing-back option for Cobblers

Cobblers wide man Daniel Powell could be utilised in a wing-back role more often in the future following his impressive display in Tuesday’s friendly win over Derby County, according to manager Justin Edinburgh.

With Edinburgh opting to play two wing-backs in a 3-5-2 this season, it was presumed that regular full-backs Brendan Moloney and Aaron Phillips would battle it out for the right wing-back berth and Powell used in a more advanced role.

I just think with his pace, his power and his athleticism that it’s a role that I really feel he will blossom in Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh on Daniel Powell

But after Moloney was rested on Tuesday, and with Phillips only on the bench, it was the 26-year-old former MK Dons man who started in the position, and he did himself no harm with an excellent performance, both going forward and defensively.

The highlight of both his and Town’s night came on 17 minutes when his anticipation in midfield led to an interception before he fed Billy Waters who teed up Marc Richards for the only goal of the game.

“I think it’s something I’ve seen in him and he’s equipped for it,” said Edinburgh.

“He certainly won’t shirk his defensive responsibilities which we saw on Tuesday up against some top class players.

“I just think with his pace, his power and his athleticism that it’s a role that I really feel he will blossom in and I think it’s set up nicely for him to fulfil that.”

Tuesday’s game was also notable for the first Cobblers appearances of Matt Crooks and Aaron Pierre, who both played the first 45 minutes before being replaced.

Edinburgh added: “They were excellent and I’m really pleased for them.

“Both haven’t had as long (in pre-season) as the rest of the group but I thought they showed why we’ve worked so hard to bring them here.

“I thought they were two real solid performances for 45 minutes, as there was throughout the pitch.

“I was really pleased with David Buchanan at left wing-back, he was excellent there, and the midfield boys were sound, so I was pleased with the performance.

“It was a different one because we had less of the ball and it was more about the shape but I thought we acquitted ourselves well.”

The Cobblers complete their pre-season friendly programme on Saturday when they host Sky Bet League Two side Newport County at Sixfields (ko 3pm).

The squad will then have a free week before the opening league one clash of the season, at Shrewbury Town on Saturday, August 5.