Edinburgh applauds Wilder’s Blades but rues late Cobblers lapse

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh was quick to commend Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United for winning promotion to the Championship with a 2-1 victory at Sixfields on Saturday, even if the manner of their victory left him frustrated.

Marc Richards thumped Northampton ahead on the brink of half-time before the Blades roared back in the second-half, pulling level on the hour-mark when Leon Clarke clinically beat Adam Smith.

Smith then pulled off several fine saves before United won it late on, John Fleck poking past Adam Smith to send the 1,456 away fans into delirium.

“We gave a really good account of ourselves again and I felt we deserved to get something out of the game,” reflected Edinburgh afterwards. “It was frustrating not to see the game out and get a draw.

“We’ve taken the lead in several games this season and not come away with anything so that is something we need to address. Their equaliser came when we tried to play offside when we didn’t need to, we had good numbers behind the ball.

“We’ve got to be better at decision-making in those situations if we are to try and make sure we are not in this position again and pushing in the top half of the table next season.”

But despite obvious disappointed at losing the game, Edinburgh was full of praise for former Cobblers boss Wilder who led United to promotion in his first season at the club.

Edinburgh added: “All credit to Sheffield United and I’m sure they will go up as champions. I’m pleased for Chris Wilder, he’s a top guy who has come through all the levels.

“I’m been up against him many times and in the last two seasons he has excelled. It’s a dream for Chris, taking his club up and he’s built on what he achieved here.

“Sheffield are a massive club and I’m sure they will be a force in the Championship.”