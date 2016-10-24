Edgeworth sinks Town with stoppage-time winner

A stoppage-time goal from Paul Edgeworth saw Newport Pagnell Town beat Daventry Town 3-2 in the first round of the Buildbase FA Vase. Daventry’s goals came from Adam Confue and James Tricks with Newport’s other goals coming from Dave Baker and Greg Ling.

It was Town who had the majority of the early possession and had the first chance of the game. Jordan Orosz won possession, ran at the Pagnell defence and cut back to Phil Cassidy who shot just over from the edge of the box.

Despite Town’s good early start, it was Newport who took a seventh minute lead when Baker rose highest to head in Sam O’Neill’s corner. Town continued to press after the goal but Newport came close to doubling their lead when Dom Lawless lobbed George McClellan but saw his shot clear the bar.

Town came close midway through the first half, Aaron King’s back-heel played in Orosz who saw his shot saved by Mark Osbourne. But Town drew level in the 26th minute when King’s free-kick was met at the back post by Confue, who looped a header over Osborn and into the back of the net.

The rest of the half was a scrappy affair with Confue and Tricks booked for Town and Ling cautioned for Newport.

But it took Town just four second half minutes to take the lead. Osborn’s clearance rebounded off Baker and Tricks was on hand to poke the ball into the net.

Osborn pulled off a fantastic save to deny Orosz at the far post after the winger directed Confue’s cross towards goal.

The game remained an open affair with Cassidy going close with a volley for Town and a Lawless shot going just wide for Newport who equalised in the 64th minute thanks to Ling’s superb finish.

Newport took control after the goal with O’Neill hitting the side-netting and Edgeworth firing wide. Newport were reduced to ten-men in the 74th minute when Ling was shown a second yellow card.

The game continued to be very open with Darryl Smith shooting just over and Lawless firing just wide when through on goal. Town also created chances with Adam Creaney shooting high and wide and Dan Childs going close while King again used a back-heel well to play in Tricks only to see his shot saved by Osborn.

With the game heading into extra-time there was just enough time for one last Newport attack. The dangerous Lawless saw his shot parried by McClellan but Edgeworth was on hand to finish into an empty net and send Newport into the next round.