Duo making their mark for the Town

Joint manager Andy Marks will be hoping he and Arron Parkinson pick up more awards this season.

The Daventry Town management duo have been named UCL division one Managers of the Month for October.

If more awards come our way, that means we’re moving in the right direction Andy Marks

Town picked up four victories in division one, three against fellow promotion contenders, and two County Cup wins. And they kicked off November in the best possible fashion by picking up three more points at Irchester Town on Tuesday.

Marks said: “Arron and myself are very pleased to hear we had won October’s Managers of the Month award. It’s always nice to see the hard work all managers put in get recognition.

“However, we are only small part of Daventry Town FC. Without the players, coaches, physio, numerous volunteers and fans, we wouldn’t be in a position to receive this award, it’s as much everyone’s as it ours.

“We hope to continue our hard work long into the season and if more awards come our way, that means we’re moving in the right direction. Promotion is what we want come May, it’s a long way to go but we should be challenging with a few other sides in a strong competitive division.”

UCL vice-chairman Alan Poulain will present the trophy to Parkinson and Marks before the home match against Buckingham Town on Tuesday. And that will be the second of two home games Marks is hoping to take maximum points from.

He added: “We have two big games to come with Potton on Saturday then Buckingham and we hope to keep our home record intact.

“After losing in the last minute to Newport Pagnell in the FA Vase we had to pick ourselves up for the NFA Junior Cup tie at Moulton but we arrived confident we would win.

“We knew would it would be a tough game at Irchester but I felt we deserved it just over the 90 minutes.

“We started well, winning lots of the ball and playing some nice stuff without troubling Irchester’s keeper to much.

“We lost Phil Cassidy through injury and then Dan Childs, so had to change the shape and go to a 4-4-2. The game could have gone either way and it was a huge three points for us.”