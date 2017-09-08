Dreaming will have to wait as Cobblers boss Hasselbaink sets about dealing with the reality

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is dreaming of success as manager of the Cobblers.

And the new Town boss wants the club’s fans to dream of glory in the future too.

We have to have dreams in life, but we need to look at the reality, and say to ourselves ‘first let’s try and get ourselves out of the position we are in’ Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

But he accepts that right now is not the time for dreaming, as the reality sees the Cobblers bottom of Sky Bet League One.

Town are pointless, and have the worst goal difference in the division after four straight defeats, the two most recent by the margin of 4-1.

And for all the fanfare and hopes that have gone with Hasselbaink’s arrival at Sixfields this week, the manager knows his immediate focus has to be on the here and now, and getting the Cobblers up the league table.

Hasselbaink has won silverware as a manager in the past, guiding Burton Albion to the league two title in 2015, and he would love to be a winner with the Cobblers.

But he also knows that is a long way off.

“Do I want success? Of course I want success,” said Hasselbaink, who replaces the sacked Justin Edinburgh in the Sixfields hot seat, and takes charge of his first game on Saturday against Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields (ko 3pm).

“But there are different ways to go about getting success.

“At this moment in time we are dreaming, and we need to stop dreaming.

“We have to have dreams in life, but we need to look at the reality, and say to ourselves ‘first let’s try and get ourselves out of the position we are in’.

“That is what we need to concentrate on, and from there build it up step by step which is what we are going to try to do.

“Saturday is the first opportunity to try to do that, and hopefully we can.”

Hasselbaink’s first taste of the Sixfields experience is going to be during Saturday’s league one date with mid-table Rovers.

The 45-year-old has been out of work since last November when he lost as job as boss of Championship side Queens Park Rangers, so could be forgiven if he hadn’t kept his finger on the pulse of the lower league English scene.

But Hasselbaink insists he has been keeping his eye in.

Asked if he has been watching what has been going on in league one, the 23-cap Netherlands international said: “Very closely.

“Just two weeks ago I was at MK Dons versus Gillingham, and I try to keep in touch with all three of the divisions, the Championship, league one and league two.

“I like to watch matches, and I have been very busy as I don’t like sitting at home - my wife kicks me out!”

Well, Hasselbaink is going to be pretty busy from now on, as getting the Cobblers out of the mess they find themselves in is going to be a full-time job.

He’ll be hoping he can get off to a winning start this weekend.