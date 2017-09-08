Doncaster boss Ferguson wary of Hasselbaink-inspired Cobblers

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson admits he has had to rip up his plans for Saturday’s trip to the Cobblers following the appointment of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as the new boss at Sixfields.

The former Chelsea and Leeds striker was handed the Town job on Monday following the sacking of Justin Edinburgh last week, and Ferguson is expecting him to the Cobblers fired up ahead of his first game in charge this weekend.

The Rovers manager also admits he now has no idea what the formation or make up of the Town team will be, and that he is going to do his best to prepare his team for every eventuality.

“The one thing you’d say now is there will be different ideas, fresh ideas,” said Ferguson. “It’s a bit of a difficult one to gauge.

“You have to look at two things now. You look at the games Northampton have played but you would think there would be changes in terms of formation.

“I now have to also look at how Jimmy has played in the past because generally managers stick to what they’ve done.

“It’ll be a combination. The main thing for us is concentrating on what we do.

“We’ll probably set our lads up against two or three formations and what we need to do with and without the ball.

“I can’t go on about the opposition because we could prepare one thing and they do another. We just have to touch on the more important things.

“It’s a slightly different week where it’s not as simple as normal when you know what the opposition do.”

“I think it’s an important one for us because we need to get back to winning ways.”

Rovers have lost just once this season, at AFC Wimbledon a fortnight ago, but are without a win in three.

They drew 0-0 with Peterborough United last weekend, and Ferguson told the told the Doncaster Free Press that he expects Sixfields to be ‘buzzing’ this weekend, which certainly hasnn’t been the case in Town’s previous home games this term.

“I would expect it to be buzzing on Saturday,” said the former Posh boss.

“I would imagine Jimmy is a popular choice for them, and I think it’s a good appointment of a man who has been successful in the league.

“He left Burton top of League One and he’s done very well.

“It was a shame to see Justin go so early in the season, it always is for a manager to go.”