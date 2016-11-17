DERBY DAY: Page determined to ‘right the wrongs’ of London Road nightmare

Rob Page has declared that he and his Cobblers players are determined to ‘right the wrongs’ of last month’s loss at Peterborough United when derby hostilities are swiftly resumed at Sixfields on Saturday.

Thanks to a quirk of the fixture list, the Cobblers tackle their local rivals for the second time in the space of little more than four weeks, and revenge is very much on the agenda for all in the claret and white corner.

A weakened and much-changed Town team travelled to London Road for the hugely-anticipated first competitive meeting between the two old rivals in nine years, and returned home with their tails very much between their legs as they were beaten 3-0.

It was arguably the worst performance of the team in Page’s Cobblers career as Town boss to date, and was a sobering and frustrating night for the 2,400 travelling fans.

Now it is Town’s turn to be the derby hosts, and boss Page wants to set the record straight by seeing off Posh.

“This is our opportunity to go and right the wrongs of the away game,” said the Town manager.

“It was set-pieces we conceded that day, apart from the third goal, and that put us on the back foot and is something we have to put right.

“We have been working hard all week and there is a great buzz around the place, even off the back of a defeat (at Gillingham), because there was too many positives from the weekend to be too negative about things.

“We will now build on those things going into what is going to be an entertaining game on Saturday.”

And he added: “We don’t like losing at football, whether it is against our local rivals, or Gillingham, or whoever, we hate losing.

“We will be looking to put that right, and it just happens to be a game against our local rivals, and we will be looking to win the game.”

Recalling the painful London Road loss, Page said: “We were disappointed after the game, and we said that.

“We felt for the supporters that travelled, and we are looking to put things right for them, because it is all about bragging rights.

“We will be doing everything, and we expect a great atmosphere because Peterborough are on our patch.

“They are coming to our place, and let’s create the atmosphere where we make it difficult for them.”