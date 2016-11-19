DERBY DAY: Boss Page says fired-up Cobblers have to keep their heads

Rob Page says the Cobblers have to show big hearts but keep cool heads in Saturday’s big derby date with Peterborough United at Sixfields (ko 3pm).

Sixfields is heading to be a sell-out for the first time for a Sky Bet League One game this season, and the atmosphere is sure to be electric, with Peterborough having sold their 1,400 allocation in a matter of hours.

The Cobblers are gunning for revenge following last month’s desperately disappointing 3-0 defeat at London Road, in what was the first competitive derby between the clubs for nine years.

It was a painful night for players and supporters alike, and Page has already said he wants to ‘right the wrongs’ of that performance.

He has promised his team will be ‘fired up’, but has also stressed that discipline is going to be key to getting the better of their local rivals.

“We have to be fired up because it is a local derby, and we want to put right the disappointment of the away game, but we have to be disciplined with that,” said the Cobblers boss.

“I think I was misunderstood before when I said we had to be nasty little so and so’s, I don’t mean going out and getting red cards, and getting sent off, it is about our mindset and going about our business.

“You can be physical without being nasty with it.

“It will be a high-tempo game, we are going to get in their faces, and it is about being disciplined with it, because we need 11 players on the pitch to win the game.”

Saturday’s match is the first competitive derby at Sixfields since September, 2008, when the match ended 1-1. George Boyd fired Posh ahead in the 15th minute, before Colin Larkin levelled just before the break.

The Cobblers are looking for their first Sixfields win over Posh in the league since September, 2002, when strikes from Sam Parkin and Jamie Forrester overhauled Jimmy Bullard’s early free-kick.

Town haven’t beaten Peterborough since April, 2006, when a Scott McGleish goal sealed a 1-0 league two win at London Road.

A win for the Cobblers on Saturday would see them leapfrog Posh in the league table.