Defiant Page ‘not a quitter’ as he slams ‘unacceptable performance’ after Rovers trouncing

A defiant Rob Page says he will not quit as Northampton manager following their 5-0 humbling at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, a result and performance which he described as ‘completely unacceptable’.

The Cobblers were stunned by Rovers on a nightmarish afternoon for Page and his side as they were deservedly thumped.

Four goals inside 24 minutes - three from Ellis Harrison - did the bulk of the damage before Harrison helped himself to another after half-time which put the seal on a miserable afternoon for Northampton.

That’s now nine defeats in 11 games for Page’s side but the Town manager insisted he will not quit and remains confident he can turn their fortunes around.

When asked if he would be given the chance to carry on after Saturday’s defeat, he said: “Football managers are always under pressure. It’s a results-based business so of course we’re under pressure.

“I can’t answer that question. The board and the chairman can only answer that but, from my point of view, I’m not a quitter and I never have been.

“I’m certainly not going to change now. I want what’s best for this football club and I want to get back to winning ways.

“If I’m giving the opportunity, great. If I’m not, then we’ll have to get on with it and deal with it.

“But my focus now is on picking these up and working hard through the week to get a result next Saturday.”

Page was quick to apologise for Saturday’s dire showing, saying he felt let down by his players.

“First and foremost, I have to apologise to the supporters because they didn’t deserve that,” he added.

“I apologise for that level of performance. It’s not acceptable. I’m a proud man and that is a hard one to take.

“I’ve looked back at the goals and watched the first part of the game again. People have been knocking on my door and saying they deserve a chance but when they get a chance, do your talking out on the pitch.

“It’s alright knocking on my door and saying you deserve a chance but when you get your opportunity, go and show me because actions speak louder than words.

“I thought it was men against girls at the end of the day, not boys, it was men against girls and that is embarrassing.

“The decision for the set-piece, we don’t mark in the box and he gets a free header and then they follow up with the second.

“We don’t track the runner for the second goal and they’re just embarrassing goals to give away.

“My staff and my players feel like we’ve let the football club and the supporters down today.”