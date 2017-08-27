Defiant Edinburgh insists: I’m the right man for the job

A defiant Justin Edinburgh insists he’s still the right man to lead Northampton forward after his side dropped to the bottom of Sky Bet League One with a 4-1 defeat to rivals Peterborough on Saturday.

The Cobblers are now one of only two clubs, alongside Oldham, not to have picked up a point from their opening four games this season, and their inferior goal difference sees them rooted to the bottom of the division.

Asked if he’s still the man for the job following Saturdays defeat, Edinburgh emphatically replied: “Absolutely.

“You don’t get anything in life for free. Nothing has been given to me.

“I’ve had to work hard as a player and a manager. I started in non-league and I’m honoured to be manager at this football club. I won’t give up lightly.

“I absolutely understand everyone’s frustration. I’m the manager – I’m frustrated, I’m angry, I’m disappointed and I’m upset – but the only way you get through it is by sticking together.”

Reflecting further on Saturday’s defeat, Edinburgh felt his side were well in the game against Peterborough until Gwion Edwards’ 32nd minute opener, at which point it quickly unravelled.

He said: “We were in the ascendancy, we were attacking and we’ve allowed someone to run 30, 40 yards and cut inside. We backed off and allowed him a free shot at goal.

“Then quickly we conceded a second and we’re always up against it from there.

“I thought it was a competitive game up until they scored but I was a player myself and when you go behind having lost your previous four games, it becomes very difficult.

“The only way we get out of it is through ourselves, we’re the only ones that can do it. There’s no one else around and no one else coming in so it’s us that’s got to get ourselves out of this situation that we’re in.”