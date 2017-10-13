Defender Taylor desperate for Cobblers to give fans ‘something to cheer about’

Defender Ash Taylor believes last weekend’s capitulation at the hands of Bristol Rovers was ‘a one-off’, and that the Cobblers are focusing on giving the fans ‘something to cheer about’ as AFC Wimbledon come to Sixfields on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Town were left reeling by their 6-0 pasting at the hands of the the Pirates, with Taylor admitting that what had previously been a pretty solid Cobblers defence just ‘fell to pieces’.

Ash Taylor puts in a solid challenge in the recent 1-1 draw at Peterborough United

The former Aberdeen man was as stunned as everybody else by the poor performance as the team slumped to its heaviest ever defeat at Sixfields Stadium, but he insists confidence on the Town camp is still high, and that the players are determined to put things right this weekend.

Reflecting on the Rovers hammering, Taylor said: “It was very disapppointing, but we have to put it behind us.

“It was a one-off, it wasn’t like us at all, and we have to focus on Saturday now, getting a positive result and giving the fans something to cheer about.

“The focus is now on us this Saturday to get the three points, put on a great performance, and put that previous result behind us.”

Prior to the beating at the hands of Rovers, the Cobblers defence had performed pretty well under the watch of new boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, conceding just seven goals in his first eight games in charge.

That solid record went out of the window as Rovers scored six times in the space of 49 disastrous minutes at Sixfields, and Taylor was unable to nail down exactly why the team collapsed as it did.

“The back four and the goalkeeper have built up a good partnership, and it was a shock to us that six goals went in,” said the 27-year-old, who prior to the game had been handed the club’s player of the month award for September.

“That is the first time that has happened in my career, and it is very disappointing, but something just didn’t happen during the game. It just fell to pieces on the day, and I can’t put my finger on why.

“Everything went wrong for us, and it just wasn’t us.

“We have to get back to the hard work we have been putting in during recent games.”

Taylor believes the form shown in those previous matches is a more accurate reflection of what this Cobblers team is all about, and he says there is still genuine belief in the squad that the team’s results will quickly improve.

“We have shown in the performances in the recent matches that it is there,” he said. “We just need to put the ball in the back of the net and that will be the final piece of the puzzle for us.

“We have been solid defensively, everybody is working really hard all over the park, and confidence isn’t an issue.

“This is a great squad, they are a great bunch of lads, and we are confident results will turn for us.”