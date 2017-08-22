Defender Phillips to undergo scan but facing ‘a few weeks out’

The Cobblers have been dealt an injury blow with the news that right-back Aaron Phillips could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The former Coventry City man pulled up with a thigh injury just 13 minutes into Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic, and will undergo a scan to discover the extent of the inury, although manager Justin Edinburgh is fearing the worst.

“I think Aaron is going to be out for a few weeks,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He goes for a scan today (Tuesday), so we will get a more indepth view on that and give us a bit more of an idea.

“But he is certainly in some discomfort, even today, so it is not good news on that one.”

On the plus side, striker Chris Long has a good chance of being involved against Peterborough United in Saturday’s big derby clash at Sixfields.

The Burnley loan man was withdrawn in the warm-up at the Valley, having felt a twinge in his hamstring, and Edinburgh is hopeful not too much damage has been done.

“Longy was tight in to the warm-up, so we took the decision to pull him out and we are pretty sure we have caught that at the right time,” said the Town manager.

“With all being well this week then he will be in the squad for Saturday, and that will be good news.”

John-Joe O’Toole meanwhile has had an injection in his groin injury, and Edinburgh is hopeful the problem has been carrying since mid-July will now be cleared up.

If the injection is a success, O’Toole should be back in first team contention within two weeks or so.

The Cobblers will go into the Posh clash on the back of four straight defeats this season, while Grant McCann’s side have won three out of three in Sky Bet League One.

The Town reserves were in action on Monday, when they drew 3-3 with Chesterfield at Moulton College.

A strong Cobblers team featuring Luke Coddington, Regan Poole, George Smith, Matt Grimes, Daniel Powell, Dean Bowditch, Shaun McWilliams, Joe Iaciofano and Leon Lobjoit raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to two goals from teenage striker Iaciofano and one from former Buckingham Town man Lobjoit.

After a string of second-half substitutions, Chesterfield - who included former Cobbler Jak McCourt in their team - got back into the game, and two goals in the final five minutes secured them a draw.