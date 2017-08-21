Defender Moloney says ‘hurting’ Cobblers will work hard to put things right

Brendan Moloney believes ‘there is no better game’ for the Cobblers to put things right than the visit of rivals Peterborough United after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Charlton left ‘everyone hurting’.

Northampton’s poor start to the season reached new depths at The Valley where they were soundly beaten by the Addicks after Josh Magennis and Ricky Holmes netted in each half prior to Jake Forster-Caskey’s injury-time double.

That result has left the Cobblers floundering in the Sky Bet League One relegation zone with no points from three games.

“Everyone’s hurting,” admitted Moloney afterwards. “We went a goal down quite early which was tough to take and gave us an uphill challenge straightaway.

“We fought to get back into the game, we made it 2-1 and that gave us a chance but we conceded when we were throwing men forward.

“Everyone’s extremely, extremely disappointed in the dressing room, but we’re going to come in on Monday, we’re going to work hard, we’re going to stay together and there’s no better game than next week to put things right.

“No one likes losing and that’s three in a row now. We have a lot of new players and we’re all still learning off each other and we’re still gelling, but we’ve got to get in training and put things right at the weekend.”

Moloney’s display at right wing-back, having replaced the injured Aaron Phillips only 13 minutes in, was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise disappointing day, not that he was able to take away any personal joy.

He added: “To be honest we’ve lost the game and that’s all that’s in everyone’s mind. Performance-wise you’d rather play badly and win than the other way around.

“We’ll have a look at things on the video on Monday and we know we have a big game so we’ll make sure we put things right.”

The pressure ramps up a few notches this week with the visit of rivals Peterborough, who have won every game so far, but Moloney insists confidence in the Cobblers camp remains high.

“When you lose games it’s never great for people’s confidence but it’s about grinding out the next result and get things going,” he continued.

“When you’re winning games you’re full of confidence but if you let it get to you when things aren’t going your way you can suffer.

“We have a very strong group in the dressing room and that’s not just saying it – we do have a strong group and a good squad of players.

“Everyone is fully confident that we can start getting results.”