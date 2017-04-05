Defender Diamond vows to give his all despite uncertainty surrounding his Cobblers future

Central defender Zander Diamond says he will play every Cobblers game ‘like it is my last’ as he waits to hear if he will be offered a new contract to stay at Sixfields beyond the end of this season.

The Scotsman is the club’s longest serving player, having initially joined on loan in February, 2014, before putting pen to paper on a three-year deal the following summer.

That contract expires in June, and as yet Diamond has ‘not heard anything’ about whether he is going to be offered an new one by Town boss Justin Edinburgh.

But the former Aberdeen and Oldham Athletic man is going to just carry on playing exactly as he has been doing, and is intent on doing his bit to finally secure the club’s Sky Bet League One safety and finish as high up the table as is possible.

“I have enjoyed my time here, and from the staff through to the management team I have seen a lot go on at this football club over the course of it,” said the 32-year-old, who joined the club from Burton Albion.

“As far as I’m converned I have five games left with Northampton, and I have not heard anything yet.

“So as much as I would like to say this or that, you need to keep your options open and keep playing away and keep your standards high.

“For me personally I just go out and play every game like it is my last game for Northampton, and then we’ll see where we are at.”

Diamond has been a consistent performer throughout his time at Sixfields, and was a key man in last season’s superb Sky Bet League Two title winning campaign.

He has perhaps been even more impressive in league one this season, and could have been rivalling David Buchanan for playing every game had he not suffered a fractured cheekbone in the derby defeat to Peterborough United in November.

The player is pleased with his own contribution this season, but knows there are no guarantees that will secure him a new contract.

“You set targets at the beginning of every season, and to come up a league was a challenge,” said Diamond.

“I played in this league about five or six years ago, and probably didn’t adapt well to it if I am being critical of myself.

“But this season I have done reasonably well, and it is nice for the accolades to come and for people to say you’ve done well.

“But as I said I have five games to go here and we will see where we are at come the end of the season.”