Deadly Dumbleton at the double as Town cruise into last eight

Daventry Town romped into the last eight of the UCL Knockout Cup with a 5 1 victory at Boston Town.

Adam Creaney was missing after picking up a knock in Tuesday’s Buckingham Charity Cup win at Grendon Rangers. Competitive midfielder Phil Cassidy was also absent, serving a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards this season.

Ant O’Connor was called into action early on before Adam Confue pulled the ball back for Tommy McGowan but his shot was charged down. Boston were reduced to ten men when Jordan Orosz, who is looking better with each game he plays since recovering from his broken ankle, broke out from defence and was blocked by Richard Ford who was shown a second yellow card.

To add insult to injury, Adam Moussi stuck a delightful free-kick in to top corner. Town extended their lead when Jake Bettles broke into the box and his shot went in off the base of the post.

Boston tried to reorganise during the break but clearly that failed to work as Jake Dumbleton used his tremendous pace to score twice in the first three minutes after the restart.

Aaron Eyatt pulled a goal back for hosts shortly afterwards when he fired home from 25 yards out but just three minutes later, Jake Bettles was left with a simple tap-in to restore Town’s four goal advantage.

Town were still keen for more goals and the tenacious McGowan had a header which was cleared off the line. Substitute Jack Beasley’s cross found Dumbleton whose turn and shot just cleared the bar to deny the Mansfield Town scholar a well deserved hat-trick.

Town with now travel to Yaxley for their quarter-final tie later this month and entertain Boston this Saturday in the premier division.