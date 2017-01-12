D’Ath admits decision to leave Cobblers for Luton was an easy one

Lawson D’Ath admitted it was a simple decision to leave the Cobblers and sign for Luton Town.

The 24-year-old became Hatters boss Nathan Jones’ first signing of the transfer window last week, penning an 18-month deal with the option of another year.

D’Ath was starved of first team football at the Cobblers in the first half of the season, making just one start and three substitute appearances under boss Rob Page - who was sacked on Monday - heightening his desire to leave Sixfields.

There were other options available to D’Ath, but once he heard of Luton’s interest, he was quick to make the short move south, saying: “I was delighted.

“Obviously I wasn’t playing at Northampton and it was an opportunity for me to go out and when a club like Luton came in, it made my decision easy really.

“I’ve been looking to leave as I nearly went in the last window on loan, but for some reason Northampton stopped it.

“As the transfer window has changed, I’ve been waiting to get to here (January) and move.

“There were a few clubs, I could have had a pick of three other clubs, but Luton was the one that I wanted.”

D’Ath made 39 appearances as Northampton romped to the league two title last season, scoring in the 4-3 win at Kenilworth Road back in December too.

On why he hadn’t played for the Cobblers this term, D’Ath said: “I just think I wasn’t the type of player he (Page) wanted.

“He made that clear from the first game of the season, so it was just one of those things, it’s football.

“It wasn’t a surprise really to be honest (that Page was sacked). I think it was only going one way.”

Dropping back down to a division he had just won was of little concern to D’Ath either, as he continued: “Not at all, I just want to play football, whatever level that is, I don’t mind.

“Obviously you want to play at the highest level, but if that means I have to drop down to play, then I wasn’t really bothered by it.”