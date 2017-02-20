Confue on target but Town fail to take maximum points

Daventry Town go into Tuesday’s UCL clash at Thrapston Town on the back of two dropped points

The division one leaders could only draw 1-1 with Irchester Town in Saturday’s clash at Communications Park.

Town started brightly but a resolute Irchester defence held firm. But Irchester broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when Ty Clark collected the ball out on the left and rode several challenges before firing home from an acute angle.

That was the third home match in a row that Town had fallen behind, the last two they had fought back to get all three points but not this time.

Dan Childs went close when he headed Aaron King’s corner just wide before Town levelled in the 25th minute. Adam Creaney’s corner saw keeper Dale Hamilton, who otherwise had an outstanding match, allow the ball to slip through his hands and Adam Confue headed home from close range.

Town came out in second half, all guns blazing forcing corner after corner. Alfie Taylor’s first effort was blocked and his second produced the first of series of excellent saves from Hamilton.

Childs found space and his shot was destined for the roof of the net before Hamilton tipped the ball over the bar. Childs exchanged passes with King but his looping header went just over.

Taylor fired just wide and Creaney forced another good save from Hamilton with a shot for the edge of the box. Irchester were still dangerous on the break and Clark went close with a header which Ant O’Connor saved brilliantly with his legs before Dean Lukeman’s header was cleared off the line at the other end.

Dave Mills forced another good save from O’Connor but substitute Scott Sandy went close and King’s free-kick would was heading for the top corner until Hamilton pushed the ball around the post.