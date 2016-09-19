Confue and Herbert take Daventry up to sixth in table

Daventry Town maintained their unbeaten home record with a 2-0 win over Thrapston in Saturday’s United Counties League clash.

Goals from Adam Confue and Elliot Herbert, his second of the season, gave Daventry the three division one points and moved them up sixth.

Two players made their debuts, with veteran keeper Darren Watts adding to the number of former Cogenhoe players at the club, and centre back Rory Winters joining the club after a spell playing in Canada.

Daventry started on the attack against a well organised Thrapston team that were difficult to break down. Phil Cassidy shot just over but Daventry found the Thrapston defence, marshalled by former Northampton Town defender Chris Hope, equal to everything they threw at them.

Dean Lukeman and Jordan Orosz both had chances that were easily saved by keeper Liam Fox. Thrapston’s only chance came from a long throw which was headed wide by Jude Hillyer.

It would take something special to break Thrapston down and Confue came up with the goods on the half-hour mark. He picked up the ball 25 yards out and unleashed a powerful strike past Fox and into the corner of the net.

Daventry continued pressing for the rest of the half with Aaron King having three chances to score and Cassidy again shooting over.

Cassidy came close just after the restart. Through on goal he rounded Fox only to see the ball come back off the inside of the post.

Most of the second half mirrored the first, with Daventry pressing and Thrapston remaining resolute at the back. King went close again when his swerving shot went just wide.

Substitute Scott Cross also shot just wide after good work from Confue and Orosz. Cross saw another shot go within a whisker of the post.

But Daventry wrapped the game up in the 86th minute. Confue’s shot was tipped over by Fox but from the resulting corner Herbert scored with a bullet header.