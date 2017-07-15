Cobblers wrap up Spanish trip with win over Blues youngsters

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh was delighted with his squad’s strength in depth as they secured a 4-1 pre-season friendly win over Birmingham City Under-23s in Spain.

Town took on their young Blues counterparts at the Oliva Nova complex on Friday evening, and after a goalless first half, they took control.

Goals came from Alex Revell, Billy Waters, skipper Marc Richards and Dean Bowditch, and Town were able to celebrate a handsome victory.

Edinburgh fielded different teams for both halves, and there were first Town appearances for new signings Ashton Taylor, Yaser Kasim and Regan Poole.

“It was really good to be able to make 10 changes for the second half because that shows the strength in depth that we have,” said the Cobblers boss.

“ After an intense week it’s important to keep everyone fresh and we’ve been working towards making the squad big enough to manage a long hard season.

“Everyone came through injury-free, and although there are a few aches and pains that’s normal after the week we’ve had and there’s nothing too serious so we’ll rest over the weekend and be ready to start work again next week.”

A very pleasing aspect for Edinburgh was the fact the Cobblers boasted four different goalscorers, and he said: “”It was pleasing for me to see the strikers get on the scoresheet because that’s their main job.

“Although it’s pre-season it’ll give them that confidence in front of goal heading in to the next few games and the start of the season.

“I was pleased with the different types of goals scored too, they came from different patterns of play and were all well-worked so I’m pleased with how they’re progressing.

“They’ve been working hard all week and although there’s still room for improvement it’s nice for them to get some goals between them.”

The Cobblers travel back to Northampton on Saturday.

Cobblers first half: David Cornell, Brendan Moloney, Regan Poole, Ash Taylor, David Buchanan, John-Joe O’Toole, Shaun McWilliams, Sam Foley, Leon Lobjoit, Alex Revell, Daniel Powell

Cobblers second half: James Goff, Aaron Phillips, Leon Barnett, Shaun McWilliams, George Smith, Matt Taylor, Yaser Kasim, Dean Bowditch, Joe Iaciofano, Marc Richards, Billy Waters