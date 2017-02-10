Cobblers winger Wylde in the running for Sky Bet League One goal of the month

Cobblers winger Gregg Wylde is in the running to win the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for January.

The Scotsman has been nominated for his stunning 20-yard strike in the 5-3 defeat at Milton Keynes Dons, with the winner being decided by a public vote.

Former Rangers player Wylde is up against Milton Keynes Dons Chuks Aneke’s piledriver against Peterborough United, and also Scunthorpe United Josh Morris’s 25-yard curler against the Cobblers at Sixfields.

The official descriptions of the three nominated goals are as follows:

Chuks Aneke – Peterborough United v MK DONS – 28th January: Collecting the ball outside the box, Aneke played a one-two with Paul Downing, strode on to the return pass and walloped a rasping drive into the top corner.

Josh Morris – SCUNTHORPE UNITED v Northampton Town – 14th January: On a Scunthorpe counter-attack, Morris knew exactly what to do. He picked up the ball in space, slipped it on to his left foot and curled home an unstoppable shot.

LETTING FLY - Gregg Wylde scores his goal of the month contender at Milton Keynes Dons

Gregg Wylde – MK Dons v NORTHAMPTON TOWN – 21st January: A case of adjusting your body to a dropping ball. A Northampton free-kick was cleared to Wylde, who chested it down beautifully before timing a sweet half-volley.

Voting is at skysports.com where all the goals can be viewed, and is open from now (Feb 10) until next Tuesday (Feb 14), with the winner being announced next Friday (Feb 17).

The shortlist for the poll was decided by a judging panel following suggestions from supporters via Twitter, with the panel comprising Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, Sky Bet sponsorship manager David Tweed and EFL head of marketing communications Andy Dodd.