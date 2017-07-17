Cobblers trip to AFC Rushden & Diamonds is upgraded to first team fixture

The Cobblers’ pre-season friendly against AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Wednesday night has been upgraded from a youth team to a first team fixture.

The clash, which is to be played at Hayden Road in Rushden, was initially going to see the Cobblers take their youngsters for some game time.

But with Justin Edinburgh now keen to start giving his players more minutes out on the pitch, the game against Andy Peaks’ men has been upgraded and will kick off at 7.45pm.

The Cobblers are also on the road on Tuesday night when they travel to Evo-Stik South Premier side Frome Town, and Edinburgh will now take a full first team squad to both matches.

Tuesday’s match at Frome is being staged in in memory of Tom Clark, and to support the SpecialEffect charity.

SpecialEffect are one of the Cobblers’ official charity partners and Frome Town supporter and SpecialEffect ambassador Tom sadly passed away last year.

SpecialEffect help people with physical disabilities to play and enjoy video games. By using technology ranging from modified joypads to eye-control, they find a way for people to play to the very best of their abilities.

Their work helps bring families and friends together, having a profoundly positive impact on therapy, confidence and rehabilitation.

“With my links with SpecialEffect, and Tom and Frome Town being so involved with the charity, when asked, it was an easy decision to agree to this fixture, particularly as it gives is the chance to remember and pay tribute to a very special young man,” said Town chairman Kelvin Thomas.

Kick-off at Frome is 7.30pm, and admission is £7.50 for adults, with £5 concessions.