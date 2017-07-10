Cobblers to launch new home kit at Sixfields family fun day

The Cobblers will launch their new Nike home kit at the club’s family fun day at Sixfields on Sunday, July 23.

The first look at the new shirt will form part of the events as the doors of the club are thrown open from 10.30am that morning.

Access to the stadium will be via gates seven and eight, and included in the activities will be an open training session on the Sixfields pitch, with Justin Edinburgh putting the players through their paces from 11am.

There will also be a mascot race involving Clarence and some of his furry friends, as well as the launch of the new home kit.

All young supporters aged 11 and under will also be invited onto the pitch to take on the first team squad in a giant game of football, before the club aims to take the biggest ever team photo, involving players and supporters in the west stand.

The players will be on hand throughout the fun day to meet supporters, sign autographs and pose for pictures, while stadium tours will run regularly from 12.45pm until 1.45pm, all leaving from the main reception.

There will also be plenty of activities outside the stadium, with many of the club’s partners in attendance with offers, prizes and more, along with the club’s Community Trust, our Education Centre, Northants Police and the Northamptonshire Fire Service.

Theree will also be some inflatable fun and games, Northants Cricket, computer game giant Game will be here with video and VR games in the Houghton Hams Players Lounge along with much more, providing plenty of fun for supporters of all ages.

Admission to the family fun day is free and a bag search policy will be in operation, so please arrive early.