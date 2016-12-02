Cobblers to be on their guard as Page warns of Stourbridge threat

Cobblers boss Rob Page will ensure his side are on their guard this weekend after warning of the dangers posed by non-league Stourbridge ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash.

Currently 10th in Evo-Stik League Northern Premier Division, Stourbridge started their FA Cup campaign way back on September 3 and have already played six games just to reach the second round stage.

By contrast, Cobblers’ only game of the competition so far was November’s 6-0 hammering of Harrow Borough, which remains their last victory in all competitions.

And though Stourbridge play four leagues and 87 places below the Cobblers, they are not a team to be taken lightly - especially given that they are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run.

“I think we’ve just got to put in a professional performance like we did in the last round,” said Page.

“We can’t take for granted that we’re just going to turn up and because we’re the professional outfit expect the win.

“I’ve seen them play and done a little bit of homework. We had them watched again on Saturday when they had a fantastic win.

“They’ve got a threat in the team. They’ve got pace, they’ve got a goalscorer and they work hard as a unit so we’ve got to be very, very disciplined and have no complacency.

“The biggest message is not to underestimate them and we’ll be approaching the game as if we were approaching Bolton last week.

“Nothing will change from that point of view and mentally we need to be switched on and ready for a battle.

“There are upsets in the competition, year in, year out, and we have to make sure it’s not us on Sunday.

“One thing the boys have shown me this year is that they are capable of doing both sides of it and they’ll have to do that again.”