Cobblers swoop to sign prolific non-League striker Lobjoit from Buckingham Town

The Cobblers have signed striker Leon Lobjoit from United Counties League outfit Buckingham Town.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Sixfields, but won’t be able to play for Justin Edinburgh’s team until next season due to transfer window rules.

Leon Lobjoit in action for Buckinghan Town

Lobjoit, who as a teenager was on the books at both Milton Keynes Dons and Coventry City, wasn’t under contract at Buckingham so no fee will change hands, but he was registered with the UCL Division One club, so normal transfer window rules apply.

Lobjoit has enjoyed a spectacular campaign with the Robins, scoring an incredible 62 goals in just 36 games.

He has been on trial with the Cobblers for the past couple of weeks, and scored in the 3-0 reserve team victory over Peterborough United last week.

“We got Leon in for a few days and he trained very well,” said Edinburgh.

“He played in a behind closed doors game and scored one goal and had a hand in the others and he looked a threat.

“Although Leon can’t play until next season we thought it was important to conclude the signing quickly as we know there has been other interest in him.

“He has a phenomenal goalscoring record this season and his attitude since coming in has been first class. Leon knows this is an important opportunity for him and he is determined to take it.”