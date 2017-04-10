Cobblers striker Revell overwhelmed by club’s support after revealing grief of father’s death

Cobblers striker Alex Revell has opened up about battling personal tragedy this season and revealed how the club’s unwavering support has helped him deal with the death of his father.

The 33-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to his Northampton career after signing from Milton Keynes Dons in the summer, netting eight goals in his first 15 appearances, but 2017 has proved far more difficult on a personal level.

Alex Revell's emotional celebration after scoring against Manchester United was for his father

He picked up an untimely calf injury against MK Dons in Justin Edinburgh’s first game as Cobblers boss back in January and it was during his time out of the team when his father passed away.

Being out of action for three months made it all the more frustrating for Revell but, with the help and support of the club, he’s happy to be back in the fold and is now determined to pay tribute to his father by doing what he does best – playing football and scoring goals.

“It’s been a very, very difficult time and I wish I could have played and that’s been part of the problem,” he admitted following his substitute appearance against Sheffield United on Saturday.

“The club, the chairman, the lads, everybody has helped me personally and for me it was about getting back as soon as I could.

The club, the chairman, the lads, everybody has helped me personally and for me it was about getting back as soon as I could.

“I can’t say enough about the club to be honest. The chairman texted me and other people texted me just to see how I am and everything takes its toll on you but my family and everyone have been really great.

“I haven’t said too much about it because you just get on with it but it’s nice for me because I’ve wanted to say thank you to the people who’ve helped me and to the club who’ve been fantastic.

“For me, Saturday was about getting back on the pitch and saying thank you to all those people.”

Fittingly, Revell was on the score sheet the last time his father attended a Northampton match – back in September when Manchester United were in town for the EFL Cup.

The former Cardiff City man confidently dispatched a first-half penalty to bring the Cobblers level on that occasion and his subsequent celebration was full of emotion in tribute to his dad.

“We found out the day before the Manchester United game so that’s why that goal meant a lot to me,” he explained.

“Unfortunately that was the last game he came to so this season has been a tough one but it’s also been brilliant because it’s shown what this club is about and what the people are about.

“I was getting texts off people that I don’t really see everyday and for me personally it’s why I’ve wanted to get back as quickly as possible.

“It’s shown what the people are like here and I couldn’t have asked for more.”