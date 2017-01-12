Cobblers solve right-back headache by signing Wales international Eardley

The Cobblers have signed Hibernian right-back Neal Eardley on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The Wales international played just twice for Neil Lennon’s side in the first half of the season, and after leaving Easter Road has opted to sign on at Sixfields.

Because Eardley has been playing in Scotland, the deal is subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old, who has 16 caps for his country, started his career at Oldham Athletic before signing for Blackpool, where he stayed for four years and played a full season in the Premier League.

Eardley then spent three injury-hit years at Birmingham City, before he moved north of the border, but he stuggled to break into the Hibs team.

Indeed, first team starts have been hard to come by for Eardley in the past few years as he has had two serious knee injuries, and also suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Eardley could be in line for his Cobblers debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Scunthorpe United, as Aaron Phillips is struggling to shake off the hamstring strain he suffered in the 2-1 loss to Bradford City on January 2.

Brendan Moloney is also out until for at least another two weeks, and with Paul Anderson, who played right-back at Bristol Rovers last Saturday, also injured, Town need cover in the right-back area.

Cobblers chief executive James Whiting said: “With Brendan Moloney and Aaron Phillips currently unavailable through injury and Paul Anderson also sustaining an injury last weekend, it become a priority to sign a right back ahead of this weekend’s game.”