Cobblers players report back for pre-season training

There may be still more than a week remaining in the month of June, but the Cobblers players are already back in pre-season training ahead of the new Sky Bet League One campaign, which starts on August 5.

The Town squad reported in for staggered fitness tests and assessment at the club’s Moulton training base on Thursday morning.

Brendan Moloney is put through his paces

Those tests will be carried out throughout Thursday and Friday, with players coming in four at at time, with training due to start in earnest on Monday.

Among the first to don their new training kit and get in the swing of things on Thursday morning were skipper Marc Richards and right-back Brendan Moloney, with the latter slightly more enthusiastic to be returning to work.

“I am feeling good, and it is great to be back,” said Moloney, who is thankfully fully fit having had his previous two pre-seasons disrupted by injury.

“You have six weeks off over the off-season, and by the end of it you are itching to get back.

“There are a few new players so it is going to be good to get to know them, and crack on with the next few weeks.”

Richards, who signed a new one-year contract at the end of the last campaign, said: “I feel good, and obviously it was nice to get away and rest the limbs ahead of the start of pre-season.

“Nobody ever really enjoys pre-season, but it is what it is, and you have to just get through it.

“We were given a schedule over the summer to stick to, and we will have done well to have stuck to it to be honest.

“But the lads are not daft, they will have gone away and looked after their bodies.”

One blessing for the Cobblers players as they rolled up at Moulton was that the clouds had at least blocked out the scorching sun that has been a feature of the weather for past week or so.

And Richards is hoping things don’t get too hot over the new few days and weeks.

“I was sat in the house on Wednesday, not wanting to move and not wanting to speak to anybody because it was so hot, and hopefully the sunny weather stays away for a few weeks yet,” said the Cobblers skipper.

“It’s not nice running, never mind running in so much heat.”

Meanwhile, there is still no news on any further Cobblers signings being announced.

Manager Justin Edinburgh has offers on the table for six new players, who are a goalkeeper, three central defenders, a defensive midfielder and versatile attacker, but is having to be patient when it comes to those players responding.