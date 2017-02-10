Cobblers players ‘buying into’ new ideas says delighted boss Edinburgh

Boss Justin Edinburgh has been delighted with the reaction he has got from the Cobblers players since taking over at Sixfields.

The former Gillingham manager has been in charge of Town for less than a month, but feels the squad are already ‘buying into’ what he is trying to do.

Edinburgh leads the Cobblers for only the fourth time on Saturday when second-from-bottom Chesterfield come to Sixfields (ko 3pm), with the Town boss having suffered two defeats and claimed one victory to date.

Last weekend the Cobblers were beaten 2-1 at in-form Walsall, but the 47-year-old believes his team deserved at least a share of the spoils from a game they dominated for long spells.

He has already spoken of improving the team’s mentality, and how they must stop being a ‘hard luck story’, and he feels positive steps are quickly being made.

In particular he has been pleased with his players’ attitude and work-rate, and just feels they need to improve on their quality on the ball.

“I have seen a more aggressive approach in terms of taking the game to the opposition,” said Edinburgh, when asked if he was pleased at how the squad is responding to him and assistant boss Dave Kerslake.

“In terms of our play without the ball, I think we have been excellent,

“I really think the players have taken on board what has been asked of them and I see a really good approach.

“I think it is about getting the balance right now, and making sure that when we are able to do we are more composed and make better use of the ball, and we did for good periods at Walsall.

“In the second half for 15 or 20 minutes we were loose in possession, allowed them to get back into the game, which gave them the opportunity to take the lead.

“But I have been pleased with the players, I think they are buying into it, they believe in what I am asking them to do, and I am certainly seeing an improvement that is for sure.”

The Cobblers face a Chesterfield side this weekend who are also settling into life under a new manager in Gary Caldwell.

Indeed, many of the clubs battling against relegation have changed manager in recent weeks, and Edinburgh admits that creates new problems as he prepares for fixtures.

“All the teams around the bottom have had a change of manager,” said the Town boss, who replaced Rob Page at the Sixfields helm in the middle of January.

“Some are a little bit further down the line, such as Shrewsbury who are beginning to see the fruition of Paul (Hurst) going in there.

“Then there is myself, Gary at Chesterfield, John Sheridan has gone in at Oldham, and you know these teams are going to field different players, different systems, and it is a different challenge.

“But that still doesn’t change our mindset as a group, and for my staff and players this Saturday’s is a home game that we want to be winning.”