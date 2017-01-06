Cobblers midfielder D’Ath sold to Luton Town for undisclosed fee

Lawson D’Ath has left the Cobblers and joined Sky Bet League Two promotion challengers Luton Town.

The former Reading midfielder has been sold to the Kenilworth Road club for an undisclosed fee.

Signed by Chris Wilder in August 2014 after impressing on trial, D’Ath found his first-team opportunities limited at Sixfields throughout most of 2016.

He started just three matches in the final two months of last season, and hasn’t started a league match since Rob Page became manager.

His only appearance in Sky Bet League One was as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at Coventy City in August, while his only start this season came in the 3-0 EFL Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

His only other first team football was as a late substitute in the EFL Cup first round win at Barnsley.

D’Ath, who signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal at Sixfields 12 months ago, made 65 starts for the Cobblers as well as 30 substitute appearances, and scored 13 goals.

“It makes sense for Lawson to move on to play regular first team football,” said Town boss Page.

“He has found his opportunities here limited, both this season and in the second half of last season.

“We wish Lawson every success with his future career.”

D’Ath is a former team-mate of Hatters boss Nathan Jones, with the pair having played together when D’Ath was on loan at Huish Park from Reading.

And the player jumped at the chance to sign on at Kenilworth Road, saying: “I’m delighted to be here.

“As soon as heard that Luton were interested, this is where I wanted to come. I made my mind up pretty quickly.

“I know the gaffer from playing with him at Yeovil, so I know all about the way he works, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s a big club as well, but working with the gaffer was a big factor and the size of the club was important. I’m really happy.”

Hatters boss Jones said: “He is a player I know very well; a young player but with real good League experience, including a promotion last year with Northampton.

“He’ll add real quality and energy to our squad.

“I played with him and he was a great lad attitude-wise. He was fit, he was energetic, he’s learned a lot since then because he’s developed physically, and mentally he’s a lot stronger.

“I knew him then so I always had him on my radar, but from the many games I’ve seen him play for Northampton, I know he’ll add a quality and bring something different to our squad.

“In the shapes that we play, he’s a round peg for a round hole. He ticks all the boxes we have here, he wants to develop, he wants to get better and he’s shown a real desire to come here in the face of having a lot of options to go to other league two clubs.

“We are delighted to have him.”

D’Ath is in line to make his Luton debut in their FA Cup third round clash at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.