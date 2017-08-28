Cobblers ‘keeper Coddington grateful for chance but bemoans forgettable debut

Whilst grateful for his first taste of Cobblers action between the sticks, it would be fair to say that Luke Coddington was hoping for a more serene introduction into life in the Football League.

Prior to completing his switch to Sixfields earlier this month, the 22-year-old stopper had played only five non-league games while on loan at Wrexham from Huddersfield Town last season.

I’m obviously disappointed with the way it’s gone but I’m happy to have made my league debut and I’m really happy and privileged to play for a club like this.

He was handed his Cobblers debut on Saturday but it was a thoroughly frustrating occasion as he conceded four times in a 4-1 defeat to rivals Peterborough United.

Coddington was not directly at fault for any of the four goals, and also produced a fine stop to deny Jack Marriott, but he could only reflect on what was a disappointing day afterwards.

“I can’t thank the manager enough for putting me in and trusting me in a big derby game,” said the former Middlesbrough man.

“But at the end of the day I let four in so I can’t really be happy with my performance when you do that as a goalkeeper because I want clean sheets.

“I’ll never be happy if I’m letting goals in. You need clean sheets as a team and a defence and we need to start defending more as a unit.

“We need to be harder to break down and harder to penetrate so we’ll go back to the training ground and look to put that right.”

Saturday’s defeat to Peterborough extended Town’s losing streak to five and saw them slip to bottom of Sky Bet League One in the process.

“Things take time,” added Coddington when asked if he could put his finger on why the Cobblers are struggling so badly. “I think we’ve got good players individually and eventually we’ve got to come together as a team.

“We put in a lot of hard work on the training ground and the atmosphere’s good in training and in the dressing room.

“We all want to be successful together and we have a very ambitious squad. The club’s ambitious and they all want to go forward.

“None of us are happy with the results. We’ve just go to try and put it right as quickly as we can.”

Given their poor start, Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy clash against League Two Cambridge takes on extra importance as the Cobblers chase a first win of 2017/18.

“You need a winning mentality in the team,” added Coddington. “You need to be confident when you step onto the pitch, which I think the lads are.

“Tuesday is a big game for us and a game we’re looking to win. Hopefully we can turn it round and start the season from there.”