Cobblers hat-trick hero Keshi on cloud nine after dream Sixfields debut

The gleeful smile told you everything. As home debuts go, this was not only spectacular but from a Cobblers viewpoint, it was also extremely timely.

Three goals, three points and a standing ovation, Keshi Anderson’s heroics on Saturday were just what the doctor ordered as Northampton ended their miserable home record with a vital 3-0 win over troubled Coventry City.

All three goals were typical of what Anderson is all about: a clinical goalscorer. And those goals are something which the Cobblers will need if their heads are to remain above water in Sky Bet League One this season.

For someone who just loves scoring, it was no surprise to see the 21-year-old glowing with unconfined joy after netting his first ever league hat-trick.

“I’m over the moon to score three on my home debut,” he said whilst wearing a beaming smile. “I came into the game feeling confident I’d score at least one if I got the chance.

“Luckily the ball has fallen to me on three different occasions and I’ve put it in the net.

“I’ve scored on my last few home debuts so I was confident if a chance fell to me.

“In the first-half I think we were a bit anxious about getting a goal but the ball fell to me in the right places in the second-half and I got my goals for it.

“To get a standing ovation from the whole crowd was an amazing feeling and hopefully I can have a few more!

“It’s a win and clean sheet for all the boys and it’s a big stepping stone for us and hopefully we can kick-on now.”

His first goal, scored on 54 minutes, was undoubtedly the most important. Set away by Marc Richards, Anderson raced through, kept his composure and easily beat the wrong-footed Lee Burge.

As the ball hit the net, Sixfields went wild. The sense of relief was palpable.

“I felt like I over-thought my chance last week so with this one I wanted to get my foot through it and fortunately I snuck it in at the near post,” explained the Crystal Palace loanee.

“The goalkeeper gambled and it trickled in and to get the first goal in front of the home crowd was a great feeling.

“You could say it was a relief but I felt it was coming and it was just a matter of when because we had the majority of possession and we were getting into good positions and waiting for that chance.”

Anderson’s manager, Justin Edinburgh, was full of praise for the young striker and is now backing him to get even better.

He said: “Players we’ve brought in aren’t quite up to match speed because they haven’t had the game-time at their parent clubs, so I know they’ll get better and Keshi will.

“But he was a little fox in the box with his three finishes and that was really pleasing and good to see.

“I thought Marc Richards was excellent as well. He led the line and Keshi played off him so that could be a partnership that is forming very well for us.”

Still not quite up to match sharpness, Anderson is hopeful he’ll be fit enough to play the full 90 minutes this weekend when the Cobblers head to mid-table Walsall.

“I haven’t played many minutes recently,” he admitted. “I played 70 minutes last week and started to cramp up, and then on Saturday I played 75 minutes and I felt good.

“That’s a good sign but going into the game this week, I want to be feeling fresh so there wasn’t any point risking it when we’re 3-0 up.”