Cobblers handed home date with Scunthorpe United in FA Cup

The Cobblers have been drawn at home to Sky Bet League One rivals Scunthorpe United in the first round of the FA Cup.

Graham Alexander’s men will make the trip to Sixfields on the weekend of November 3/4/5.

It means the Iron will be making the journey south twice in quick succession, as thet are due in Northampton for a league game two weeks later on November 18.

Scunthorpe are currently on a run of three straight league defeats, they were beaten 2-0 at Rotherham United on Saturday, and are currently 12th in league one.

The two teams last met in January, when goals from Kevin van Veen and Josh Morris secured a 2-1 win for Alexander’s side, who went on to secure a place in the promotion play-offs, losing in the semi-finals to Millwall.

Elsewhere in the draw, which was broadcast live on BBC2, Kettering Town will travel to league two side Stevenage if they can see off Nantwich in their final qualifying round replay, and Brackley Town face a trip to Leatherhead if they can see off Billericay in their re-match.