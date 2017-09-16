Cobblers goalkeeper Coddington joins Wrexham on loan

Cobblers goalkeeper Luke Coddington has been loaned out to National League side Wrexham for a month.

Coddington enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Racecourse Ground last season, making five appearances for the north Wales side.

“This is a good chance for Luke to go and play some first team football,” said Town boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“It is much more beneficial for a young player to be playing first team football than not and he will benefit from this spell.

“We wish him well during his time at Wrexham and we will monitor his progress.”